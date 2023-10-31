 
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Mason Hughes

Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies shine again this Halloween: Watch

Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies kept their Halloween streak by recreating moments from films

On every Halloween festive, Ariana Grande and Elizabeth Gillies do something creative. This time is nothing different as the former Nickelodeon co-stars donned the popular characters from cult-beloved 1995’s Showgirls.

Sharing the snippets on Instagram, the Thank U, Next singer sported the look of Nomi Malone while the Dynasty star wore the look of Cristal Connors.

Following the exact Paul Verhoeven-helmed erotic thriller look, the pair recreated scenes from the film.

“You and me…we’re exactly alike,” the 30-year-old captioned one photo in the carousel.

In the second post, the Victorious star shared the infamous line from the movie, “You are a *****, Darlin’!” followed by another, “There’s always someone younger and hungrier coming down the stairs after you.”

In the final, the Grammy winner puts her acting chops on display by repeating a popular dialogue of Elizabeth.

From where she is from the East Coast, Nomi Malone (Elizabeth) offhandedly replied, “different places !!!!!”



