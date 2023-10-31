Kate Middleton to be a punching bag for William, Harry and Meghan

Journalist Omid Scobie's book which comes out on November 21 is expected to be highly critical of the royal family because royal observers believe that the author is friends with Meghan and Harry.

The royal family hardly comments on allegations leveled against them and the same happened when Prince Harry attacked senior members of the family in his tell-all book "Spare".

However, the family's critics believe that Windsors speak through authors and the media outlets loyal to them.

Just when royal fans were expressing concern about Scobie's book and the allegations it may contain against King Charles, William, and others, it has been reported that Kate Middleton's maternal uncle plans to publish his own memoir.

According to express.co.uk Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of Carole Middleton, is preparing to "set the record straight" in a tell-all memoir.



It's also expected to explain the choices Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made since their departure from the UK.



According to the publication, Princess Kate's uncle wants to give the Middleton family an opportunity to have "a voice" amid the ongoing accusations and feud leveled with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



Speaking to New, one source said: "When [Prince] Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident [Prince] William wouldn’t comment because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future King to do so.



The source continued, adding: "Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan.



Kate Middleton is likely to be the punching bag for the royal family if the book contains damning allegations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



