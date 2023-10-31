 
menu
entertainment
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton to be a punching bag for William, Harry and Meghan

The Duke of Sussex targeted royals in his tell-all book

By
William Blythe Haynes

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

Kate Middleton to be a punching bag for William, Harry and Meghan
Kate Middleton to be a punching bag for William, Harry and Meghan 

Journalist Omid Scobie's book which comes out on November 21 is expected to be highly critical of the royal family because royal observers  believe that the author is friends with Meghan and Harry.

The royal family hardly comments on allegations leveled against them and the same happened when Prince Harry attacked senior members of the family in his tell-all book "Spare".

However, the family's critics believe that Windsors speak through authors and the media outlets loyal to them.

Just when royal fans were expressing concern about Scobie's book and the allegations it may contain against King Charles, William, and others, it has been reported that Kate Middleton's maternal uncle plans to publish his own memoir.

According to express.co.uk Gary Goldsmith, the younger brother of Carole Middleton, is preparing to "set the record straight" in a tell-all memoir.

It's also expected to explain the choices Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made since their departure from the UK.

According to the publication, Princess Kate's uncle wants to give the Middleton family an opportunity to have "a voice" amid the ongoing accusations and feud leveled with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Speaking to New, one source said: "When [Prince] Harry was originally compiling his book, his publisher was confident [Prince] William wouldn’t comment because it wouldn’t be fitting for a future King to do so.

The source continued, adding: "Gary has been talking to the press a lot lately and his comments seem to have gone down well with some people, especially his criticism of Harry and Meghan.

Kate Middleton is likely to be the punching bag for the royal family if the book contains damning allegations against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.


More From Entertainment:

Michelle Williams Impression of Britney Spears' Memoir Storms the Internet

Michelle Williams Impression of Britney Spears' Memoir Storms the Internet
Travis Barker REVEALS baby Barker’s name AND Kourtney’s due date

Travis Barker REVEALS baby Barker’s name AND Kourtney’s due date

Inside Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz relationship milestones

Inside Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz relationship milestones

Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies shine again this Halloween: Watch

Ariana Grande, Elizabeth Gillies shine again this Halloween: Watch
Family's Overwhelmed by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship?

Family's Overwhelmed by Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Relationship?

Princess Leonor faces challenges deeper than her UK relative Prince William

Princess Leonor faces challenges deeper than her UK relative Prince William

Meghan Markle faces another major blow video

Meghan Markle faces another major blow

Selena Gomez's fun night out with pals at Lakers game – watch video video

Selena Gomez's fun night out with pals at Lakers game – watch video
Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée calls him ‘complicated’ following death

Matthew Perry’s ex-fiancée calls him ‘complicated’ following death
'Friends' star shares Matthew Perry's crucial role in his path to sobriety

'Friends' star shares Matthew Perry's crucial role in his path to sobriety
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle accused of hypocrisy over privacy claims
Prince William stands in for King Charles in Harry and Camilla's absence

Prince William stands in for King Charles in Harry and Camilla's absence