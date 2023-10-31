 
Travis Barker REVEALS baby Barker’s name AND Kourtney’s due date

Travis Barker has not only dropped the name of his soon-arriving baby son, but also the due date Kourtney Kardashian is expected to go in labor on.

Appearing on Monday’s episode of One Life Once Chance With Toby Morse, Travis revealed he had to opt out of a Hawaii benefit conert because it fell on Kourtney’s due date: “There was a benefit in Hawaii that we were gonna do, but it’s the week that Rocky’s due.”

The host then asked if he was talking of “Rocky 13 Barker” and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed the name.

Travis joked that his son would be born “doing front kicks and push-ups,” because of his name, which is inspired by the boxing movie Rocky in part.

Travis added that the due date is “either Halloween or, like, the first week of November.”

In July, the Grammy nominee first revealed his name of choice while debating options with his daughter Alabama on an episode of Complex’s GOAT Talk.

When the 17-year-old told him it was a “bad” option, he went on to explain why Rocky 13 would be a great name, saying, “Rocky George played guitar for Suicidal Tendencies. And 13 is just the greatest number of all time.”

“And ‘Rocky’ [is] the greatest boxing movie of all time,” he added.

Expecting mom Kourtney also leaked her baby’s name bac in September when she hosted a Disney-themed baby shower and posted snaps from the event to her social media.

The Kardashians star posted photos of a wishing tree which was adorned with wishes for the baby boy. One hawk-eyed reddit user zoomed in on the wishes, which were addressed to a “Baby Rocky.”

