Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s son Saint flips off the paparazzi again

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son Saint has got his penchant for showing the finger from sister North West

file footage

Saint, the 7-year-old son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, has once again flipped off the bird at paparazzi as he exited a car with his friends outside a restaurant where they were headed after basketball practice.

Upon witnessing her son's inappropriate gesture, Kim, who was dressed in leather pants and a black bodysuit, swiftly intervened, smacking his hand down with a firm "Stop it!"

The paparazzi couldn't help but chuckle at the incident, while Saint turned to one of his friends and continued to enjoy his lollipop, seemingly unfazed.

This is not the first time that Saint has been involved in such incidents with the paparazzi, as Kim had to discipline him just last month for behaving in a similar manner following his practice at Sports Academy.

Interestingly, it appears that the inclination to use this particular hand gesture runs in the family, as Kim's 10-year-old daughter, North West, was caught sticking out her middle finger during their family's 2021 Christmas card photo shoot.

“Most of the photos I saw were unusable,” said the SKIMS founder in an episode of The Kardashians.

Kim, who shares four children with Kanye West, including Saint, North, Chicago, and Psalm, has previously expressed the challenges of orchestrating family photo shoots, revealing that the kids often cry and struggle to get along.

“They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she added. “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just a good 30 minutes.”