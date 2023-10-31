 
How Jennifer Aniston rejected Matthew Perry romantic feelings?

Matthew Perry shared how he fell for Jennifer Aniston and got rejected

Matthew Perry had a huge crush on Jennifer Aniston. Unfortunately, the feelings were never reciprocated by the latter.

Tackling the heartfelt matter in his memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, he shared that he somehow knew the 54-year-old three years before the Friends.

The late actor revealed, "I got the sense she was intrigued, too—maybe it was going to be something."

However, things took a dramatic turn when the 17 Again star received a cold response from Jen about landing the coveted sitcom gig.

"I could feel ice forming through the phone," he recalled. "Looking back, it was clear that this made her think I liked her too much or in the wrong kind of way."

Remained adamant, Matthew went a step further and asked his co-star for a date.

"I only compounded the error by then asking her out," he added.

The deceased star continued, "[Jennifer] declined (which made it very difficult to actually go out with her), but said that she'd love to be friends with me, and I compounded the compound by blurting, 'We can't be friends!'"

Reflecting on the time, Matthew shared, "Now, a few years later, ironically, we were friends. Fortunately, even though I was still attracted to her and thought she was so great, that first day, we were able to sail right past the past and focus on the fact that we had both gotten the best job Hollywood had to offer."

