Hailey Bieber throws epic Halloween shade with 'Mean Girls' post

Hailey Bieber, the renowned model and Rhode founder, isn't one to shy away from a little social media fun.

On Tuesday, she took to Instagram to playfully tease her haters with a Halloween-inspired post that has left fans and followers applauding her sense of humor and creativity.

In her latest Instagram post, Hailey recreated the iconic Mean Girls movie poster, where her face was superimposed on the bodies of various characters from the film, including Lindsay Lohan's character, Cady Heron, and the notorious "plastics."

The post was an entertaining nod to the beloved teen comedy that has remained a pop culture sensation since its release in 2004. What truly stole the show, however, was Hailey's humorous take on the infamous "Burn Book" from the movie, a journal filled with unflattering comments about various high school students.

In the film, Rachel McAdams' character, Regina George, is described as the "nastiest skank bitch" to avoid, but Hailey substituted her own face for Regina's in the post, delivering a light-hearted twist on the character's notoriety.

The caption of her Halloween-themed post read, "She doesn't even go here! HAPPY HALLOWEEN," showcasing Hailey's playful and lighthearted approach to addressing her critics.

The post was met with an overwhelmingly positive response from her followers, many of whom praised her creativity and sense of humor. One commenter wrote, "OHHHH THIS IS SUCH A POWERFUL MOVE," while another chimed in with, "Don't care if u hate or you love her, this is iconic."



Hailey Bieber has had her fair share of public scrutiny, having been labeled a "mean girl" due to her alleged long-standing feud with her husband Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez.

Justin and Selena's on-again, off-again relationship spanned nearly eight years before they parted ways a few months prior to Justin's marriage to Hailey in September 2018.