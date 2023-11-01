Matthew Perry should be remembered for 'heart he held,' says expert

Matthew Perry is lauded for his immaculate heart by his close friend.

Speaking to PEOPLE after the death of the actor, Christine Birchfield touched upon good times spent with the 'Friends' star.

"Matthew had the kindest heart and the best personality. He was nothing like any of the characters he played on television," said Christine.

"He was so much more kind, relatable, and his humor was beyond comprehension. He was truly one of a kind," she added.



"He helped me learn more about the industry and how to be a screenwriter. Matthew helped me with questions during my film school journey and supported my passions," continued Birchfield.

She then went on the praise Matthew's kind nature.

"He was compassionate, giving and seemed to always try to put others before himself."



"He is a great loss for the world and I hope people remember him for more than being an actor, but for the heart he held," she said.

