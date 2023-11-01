Jason Momoa reacts to stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz engagement to Channing Tatum

Jason Momoa is “beyond happy” that his stepdaughter Zoe Kravitz is engaged to his best pal Channing Tatum, revealed insiders.



As per Daily Mail, the Aquaman star even wants to take credit for playing a cupid for the Batman star and Tatum, who he considers his “family.”

The duo, who has been dating for two years, sparked engagement rumours after Kravitz flaunted her engagement ring during Halloween celebrations.

Speaking of Momoa’s reaction, who was in a relationship with Zoe's mother Lisa Bonet for 12 years, the insider said he is “beyond happy about Zoe and Channing's engagement.”

“Zoe is a daughter to him and Channing has been one of his best friends for years, long before [Zoe] was dating [him],” the insider added.

“Jason can't help but try to take credit for their engagement,” the source revealed before sharing an insight into Momoa’s relationship with Kravitz.

“Zoe looks up to Jason like a father, and Jason and [her biological father] Lenny Kravitz are also close. It's a very modern family situation,” the source shared.

“To welcome Channing into their family is the best thing ever because he already considers him family,” the tipster added.

Before concluding, the source noted that Kravitz’s family is “thrilled” and looking forward to an “epic” wedding ceremony.