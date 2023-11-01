 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles’ ulterior motives for Prince Harry exposed

King Charles’ true motivations behind cutting Prince Harry off has been brought to light by

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Prince Harry’s real reasons for the total cut off by King Charles has just been exposed.

The real reason for Prince Harry being cut off by King Charles has just come to light.

Admissions like this have been brought to light by an inside source.

This insider brought all of this forward in one of their most recent interviews with Byline Time.

During the course of this chat, the insider said, “They threatened the removal of the funding to try and protect the royal household from a potential courtroom scandal with Jones and Wootton very publicly at the center.”

“The actual removal of the funding weeks later was about control, and designed to force Harry and Meghan to come back to the senior royal family in the U.K. where their security would be assured.”

Before concluding the insider also admitted, “The removal of the transition funding, which Prince Charles knew was his son's only lifeline to keeping safe, was considered a very effective way of trying to bring Harry and Meghan to heel in the UK.”

“But it didn't work,” as apparent by the couple’s recent moves, like the Oprah interview as well as the Spare memoir.  

