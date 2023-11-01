Mariah Carey gets into Christmas spirit with hilarious 'defrosting' video - watch

Mariah Carey has been 'thawed out' of her 'frozen abode' in hilarious new Christmas teaser

file footage

Mariah Carey, the unofficial queen of the Christmas season, is wasting no time getting into the festive spirit.



The pop diva recently shared a funny clip on social media, showcasing her unique way of "defrosting" her Christmas look. In the video, Mariah, who is known for her iconic holiday hit All I Want For Christmas Is You, is seen locked in a frozen vault with a countdown timer set to November 1 at 12:00.

As the vault opens, people dressed in spooky costumes attempt to defrost her and warm up the ice cube she's stuck in.

With the power of her high notes, Mariah breaks free from her icy prison, revealing herself in a stunning fur-trimmed red velvet jumpsuit.

The clip features a perfectly themed background with snow and a cheerful atmosphere as kids and adults, all dressed up, join Mariah in celebrating the upcoming Christmas season. The video concludes with Mariah sending a sultry kiss to the camera, accompanied by a red sign that reads, "It's time!"

Fans were ecstatic about Mariah's playful acknowledgement of the "defrosting meme" and took to social media to express their love for the singer.

One ecstatic fan wrote, “SHES BEEN THAWED OUTTTRT”

“Mariah is officially defrosted now! Although true lambs know she doesn't need to be defrosted with her amazing full catalogue,” hailed a second.

“I love that she acknowledged the ‘she’s defrosting’ meme, this just makes me love her even more,” wrote a fan, appreciating the singer’s creativity, while another echoed, “She seen the meme.”

Another fan expressed how Mariah brings joy every Christmas season, “The joy this brings me every year g I love you Mariah!!!!”