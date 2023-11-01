 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Mariah Carey gets into Christmas spirit with hilarious 'defrosting' video - watch

Mariah Carey has been 'thawed out' of her 'frozen abode' in hilarious new Christmas teaser

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

file footage

Mariah Carey, the unofficial queen of the Christmas season, is wasting no time getting into the festive spirit.

The pop diva recently shared a funny clip on social media, showcasing her unique way of "defrosting" her Christmas look. In the video, Mariah, who is known for her iconic holiday hit All I Want For Christmas Is You, is seen locked in a frozen vault with a countdown timer set to November 1 at 12:00.

As the vault opens, people dressed in spooky costumes attempt to defrost her and warm up the ice cube she's stuck in.

With the power of her high notes, Mariah breaks free from her icy prison, revealing herself in a stunning fur-trimmed red velvet jumpsuit.

The clip features a perfectly themed background with snow and a cheerful atmosphere as kids and adults, all dressed up, join Mariah in celebrating the upcoming Christmas season. The video concludes with Mariah sending a sultry kiss to the camera, accompanied by a red sign that reads, "It's time!"

Fans were ecstatic about Mariah's playful acknowledgement of the "defrosting meme" and took to social media to express their love for the singer.

One ecstatic fan wrote, “SHES BEEN THAWED OUTTTRT”

“Mariah is officially defrosted now! Although true lambs know she doesn't need to be defrosted with her amazing full catalogue,” hailed a second.

“I love that she acknowledged the ‘she’s defrosting’ meme, this just makes me love her even more,” wrote a fan, appreciating the singer’s creativity, while another echoed, “She seen the meme.”

Another fan expressed how Mariah brings joy every Christmas season, “The joy this brings me every year g I love you Mariah!!!!”

More From Entertainment:

David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey

David Beckham rules Halloween as The Rock and more sport his jersey
‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla

‘The Crown’ will open up ‘old wounds’ for King Charles, Queen Camilla
Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?

Sophie Turner plans on becoming a real-life lady?
Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November

Netflix moves to swing axe on THESE films in November
Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror video

Meghan Markle needs a ‘long and hard’ look in the mirror
Queen Camilla receives flak over 'car' photo without King in Kenya

Queen Camilla receives flak over 'car' photo without King in Kenya

King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai

King Charles to deliver opening address at COP28 conference in Dubai
Amber Heard’s ‘not so quiet’ life with daughter Oonagh Paige

Amber Heard’s ‘not so quiet’ life with daughter Oonagh Paige

David Beckham likely to achieve his dream after cutting ties with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry video

David Beckham likely to achieve his dream after cutting ties with Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett sets eyes on Tom Cruise in shocking twist

Will Smith wife Jada Pinkett sets eyes on Tom Cruise in shocking twist
Queen Camilla was hesitant to accompany King Charles on Kenya tour

Queen Camilla was hesitant to accompany King Charles on Kenya tour
Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months

Prince Harry believes Prince William has been ‘at war’ for months