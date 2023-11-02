 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry’s completely dependent on Meghan Markle for everything


William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Prince Harry is allegedly relying on Meghan Markle for all social contact and has even gone as far as to become her dependent, allegedly.

These admissions have been brought to light by royal author Phil Dampier.

He broke everything down during one of his most candid interviews with Fabulous.

In the middle of the converastion the expert pointed out the stifling effects of Prince Harry’s narrowing inner circle.

“There’s been a massive cost for Harry marrying Meghan and moving to California,” Mr Dampier started off by warning.

“Not only has he lost his family, his royal status and military connections, but he’s also lost a lot of friends.”

During the course of the chat ,Mr Dampier also went on to add, “I get the impression he hasn't got a circle of drinking buddies he can unwind with in Montecito, which has a population of older people, and I’m sure that takes its toll.”

Before concluding the expert also went as far as to add, “He is dependent on Meghan for his social life and for someone who was used to being one of the lads, as he was in the Army, that must affect his mental health.”

