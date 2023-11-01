 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry wants the rich and famous instead of ‘old chums’

Prince Harry is allegedly starting to ditch his older friend circle in a shocking turn of events

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Experts feel Prince Harry is going through a massive change and is prioritizing the rich and famous over his old chums from the UK.

Claims of this nature have been brought to light by royal commentator Phil Dampier.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most candid interviews with Fabulous.

During that chat he started off by referencing Prince Harry’s recent behavior, from the Beyonce concert to other high-profile outings and called him a ‘lonely figure’.

In the eyes of Mr Dampier, “Prince Harry always seems to be a lonely figure, or he’s with corporate PR types who advise and manage his business affairs.”

Not to mention, “He doesn’t look happy to me and I think losing some of his friends must be a factor.”

“Harry now seems to want to move in celebrity circles and make friends with the rich and famous, whereas before he was on good terms with old chums in all sorts of fields,” Mr Dampier also said before signing off. 

