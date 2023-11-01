 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Mason Hughes

Amy Robach, T.J. Holmes announce surprising update in relationship

Amy Robach and T.J Holmes return with a major splash to end their apparent isolation from the public

After recently sharing photos on social media to become 'Instagram official,' Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are notching up their relationship level. The pair have announced a no-holds-barred podcast together titled Amy & T.J.

Taking on Instagram, the former GMA3 anchors shared the post, "How's this for Instagram official? #silentnomore ????"

The press release of the show revealed the couple will "explore meaningful conversations about current events, pop culture, and everything in between. Nothing is off limits."

Set to release on Dec. 5, the podcast will be unveiled on the iHeartPodcast Network.

Besides hosting the show, the duo will also act as executive producers of the project. 

Not to mention, Amy and T.J. will also supervise the complete range of forthcoming programs for iHeartPodcasts.

Concluding, the release added, "'Amy & T.J.' is guaranteed to be informative, entertaining, and above all, authentic; it will mark the first time Robach and Holmes speak publicly since their own names became a part of the headlines."

