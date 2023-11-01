 
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Prince William, Prince Harry told to accept 'reality' and 'mature' to mend bond

Prince Harry is told to accept the ground realities of his rift with Prince William.

The Duke of Sussex, who left his position as a senior royal in 2020, is asked to keep his hopes up and steer clear of any troubles.

Royal expert Clive Irving tells The Daily Beast: "I think that there's a relationship of sorts still existing and that will probably mature as they both themselves mature."

Mr Irving then added that there's no need for "reconciliation" or "stand up fight" between the brothers.

"They can just accept the realities of the moment and hope that these will improve," the royal author said.

The comments come years after Prince Harry parted ways with his family to protect Meghan Markle and his eldest child, Archie.

