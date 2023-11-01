Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?

Leonardo DiCaprio seems to be settling down with Vittoria Ceretti

Titanic icon Leonardo DiCaprio might just ditch his penchant for dating models 25 or under, thanks to his new romance Vittoria Ceretti.

The Italian supermodel has made Leo “crazy” about her and the actor is reportedly dating only Vittoria at the moment, since she has “all of the qualities he looks for in a partner,” per the DAILYMAIL.

The Killers of the Flower Moon star was first seen with the model in August and their most recent public display of affection came this week.

The model, who turns 26 this June, is said to have bonded with the 48-year-old star over their shared aim to fight against climate change.

“This gives them so much to talk about,” the insider added. “She was an environmentalist before meeting Leo, so it's not like she met him and suddenly she cares about the earth.”

“Vittoria is successful and beyond financially independent. She is obviously stunning and he finds her incredible. But for now, they are intent on keeping much of their romance private.”

Both Vittoria and DiCaprio have spoken for environmental causes on big platforms. When Vittoria was featured on Vogue Italia, she took the opportunity to raise her voice for the cause, particularly the impact of the rising sea-levels.

Whereas DiCaprio has worked day and night to raise funds for the protection of biodiversity through The Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, founded in 1998.