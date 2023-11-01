The former footballer shared multiple photos of his wife on his Instagram stories

Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

Former footballer David Beckham was left swooning over his wife Victoria Beckham as she appeared on the cover of Vogue France.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted multiple photos of Victoria and said he was proud of his wife.

Beckham shared another photo of the fashion designer with a suggestive caption that read "I mean."





In other photos, David Beckham is seen supporting Victoria's business venture.