 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

The former footballer shared multiple photos of his wife on his Instagram stories

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos
Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos 

Former footballer David Beckham was left swooning over his wife Victoria Beckham as she appeared on the cover of Vogue France.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he posted multiple photos of Victoria and said he was proud of his wife.

Beckham shared another photo of the fashion designer with a suggestive caption that read "I mean."

Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos


Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

In other photos, David Beckham is seen supporting Victoria's business venture.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s wild style copied for Halloween

Kanye West, Bianca Censori’s wild style copied for Halloween
Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!

Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!
Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years

Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years
MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?

MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?
Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview

Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview
Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report

Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?

Prince William, Prince Harry told to accept 'reality' and 'mature' to mend bond

Prince William, Prince Harry told to accept 'reality' and 'mature' to mend bond
‘Mean Girls’ cast reunites: Watch Lindsay Lohan and more in hilarious ad video

‘Mean Girls’ cast reunites: Watch Lindsay Lohan and more in hilarious ad
Prince Harry’s seeing big companies wanting to ‘cozy up’

Prince Harry’s seeing big companies wanting to ‘cozy up’
Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle widen divides and destroy bonds

Prince Harry ‘letting’ Meghan Markle widen divides and destroy bonds