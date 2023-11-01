Kate Middleton returns to work

She took a break to spend time with her children

Kate Middleton resumes work after taking a break

After taking a brief break from her royal duties, Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited a charity to create awareness about the importance of the role a child's earlier years play in their future.

Royal Foundation's Early Childhood charity shared a video of the Princess of Wales with a caption that said, "A rainy but great day with Dad Vengers, a community of parents.

It said, "A child’s earliest years are the best chance to lay the strong foundations needed for developing long-lasting relationships, and it’s vital we support parents and carers during this time. It’s great to see organisations like Dadvengers coming together to support dads on their journey through parenthood."

Kate Middleton also posed for pictures with children and their parents during her visit.



The wife of Prince William recently took a break from work to spend some time with her own children.