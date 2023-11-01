 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton returns to work

She took a break to spend time with her children

By
William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Kate Middleton resumes work after taking a break
Kate Middleton resumes work after taking a break 

After taking a brief break from her royal duties, Kate Middleton on Tuesday visited a charity to create awareness about the importance of the role a child's earlier years play in their future.

Royal Foundation's Early Childhood charity shared a video of the Princess of Wales with a caption that said, "A rainy but great day with Dad Vengers, a community of parents.

It said, "A child’s earliest years are the best chance to lay the strong foundations needed for developing long-lasting relationships, and it’s vital we support parents and carers during this time. It’s great to see organisations like Dadvengers coming together to support dads on their journey through parenthood."

Kate Middleton also posed for pictures with children and their parents during her visit.

The wife of Prince William recently took a break from work to spend some time with her own children.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s completely dependent on Meghan Markle for everything

Prince Harry’s completely dependent on Meghan Markle for everything
Roman Kemp sings Princess Kate’s praises: ‘She was respectful enough to…’

Roman Kemp sings Princess Kate’s praises: ‘She was respectful enough to…’
Prince Harry wants the rich and famous instead of ‘old chums’

Prince Harry wants the rich and famous instead of ‘old chums’
Kanye West, Bianca Censori wild style copied for Halloween

Kanye West, Bianca Censori wild style copied for Halloween
Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!

Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!
Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years

Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years
Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?

MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?
Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview

Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview
Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report

Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?