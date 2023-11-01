Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years

For over three years, Celine Dion hasn't been photographed in public. However, the Canadian singer stepped out to make a rare hockey game appearance in Las Vegas on Monday.



Attending the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens match, the Heart Will Go On crooner's appearance was considered unusual as the megastar apparently avoided the spotlight to tackle her rare stiff-person syndrome.

Last December, Celine shared her diagnosis with the public in an emotional Instagram clip.

"As you know, I've always been an open book, and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," she added.

Celine continued, I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

Describing her diagnosis, she shared, "a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome which affects 1 in a million people."

Symptoms of the diagnosis vary, including muscle spasms, "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all the spasms I've been having," the singer explained."

Calling off her Courage World Tour at the time, she explained how muscle spasms affected her vocal cords, "Unfortunately, these [muscle] spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."