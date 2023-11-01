 
menu
entertainment
Wednesday, November 01, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years

Celine Dion makes rare visit amid rare diagnosis treatment

By
Mason Hughes

Wednesday, November 01, 2023

Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years
Celine Dion comes out of isolation after nearly four years

For over three years, Celine Dion hasn't been photographed in public. However, the Canadian singer stepped out to make a rare hockey game appearance in Las Vegas on Monday.

Attending the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens match, the Heart Will Go On crooner's appearance was considered unusual as the megastar apparently avoided the spotlight to tackle her rare stiff-person syndrome.

Last December, Celine shared her diagnosis with the public in an emotional Instagram clip.

"As you know, I've always been an open book, and I wasn't ready to say anything before, but I'm ready now," she added.

Celine continued, I've been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it's been really difficult for me to face my challenges and to talk about everything that I've been going through."

Describing her diagnosis, she shared, "a very rare neurological disorder called the stiff-person syndrome which affects 1 in a million people."

Symptoms of the diagnosis vary, including muscle spasms, "While we're still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what's been causing all the spasms I've been having," the singer explained."

Calling off her Courage World Tour at the time, she explained how muscle spasms affected her vocal cords, "Unfortunately, these [muscle] spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I'm used to."

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry’s completely dependent on Meghan Markle for everything

Prince Harry’s completely dependent on Meghan Markle for everything
Roman Kemp sings Princess Kate’s praises: ‘She was respectful enough to…’

Roman Kemp sings Princess Kate’s praises: ‘She was respectful enough to…’
Prince Harry wants the rich and famous instead of ‘old chums’

Prince Harry wants the rich and famous instead of ‘old chums’
Kate Middleton returns to work

Kate Middleton returns to work

Kanye West, Bianca Censori wild style copied for Halloween

Kanye West, Bianca Censori wild style copied for Halloween
Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!

Everything about Wednesday Season 2: Release Date, Trailer, and more!
Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

Kim Kardashian flaunts platinum blond hair in glamorous new shoot - see pics

MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?

MCU poises to fight franchise fatigue with old heroes?
Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview

Jimmy Kimmel makes Diddy unanswerable in new interview
Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

Victoria Beckham leaves David Beckham swooning over her Vogue France photos

Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report

Prince Harry’s friend list is ‘predominantly’ out in the cold: report
Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?

Leonardo DiCaprio ‘crazy’ in love with model Vittoria Ceretti?