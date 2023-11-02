Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe's tearful tribute to stunt double in new documentary

'David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived' is scheduled for release in the US on November 15 at HBO Max

Daniel Radcliff, famously known for playing the role of Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series, got emotional and broke down in tears in the first trailer for a new documentary, David Holmes: The Boy Who Lived. The documentary produced by the star himself is about the injury that left his stunt double, David Holmes, paralyzed.

David was left paralyzed after a horrifying accident

David was rehearsing a flying scene for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 in January 2009 at the Leavesden film studios near Watford when he plummeted to the ground and suffered serious spinal injuries.

Daniel recalls their time on the movie set

Daniel recalled the fond memories of them together at the movie set before the accident and declared David to be his really cool big brother. He also showed photos of them growing together at the movie set. Despite the disastrous accident, the 34-year-old actor did not want to talk about his friend's life as a tragedy.

David never lost hope despite getting paralyzed

David, also a former gymnast, recalled the movie-making process, stating that it was the best role in the world.

According to Daily Mail, the former gymnast said, "I remember straight after breaking my neck I said, "There's no chance coming back?"

Despite being wheelchair-bound, David never lost hope, and the footage revealed in the documentary showed him living to learn with the disability and helping others in every possible way he could.

The Boy Who Lived documentary's release date

