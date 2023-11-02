 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Britney Spears' defiant moment in 2004 photoshoot: 'Dad, Get Out!'

Britney was in full control of her career in 2004, years before the conservatorship

Britney Spears, the pop music icon known for her chart-topping hit, had to stay under her father's conservatorship for 13 years before finally getting it terminated in November 2021.

According to a recent report, it has been revealed that Britney was in full control of her career in 2004, years before the conservatorship.

In an interview with Page Six, the celebrity photographer Markus Klinko recalled an unforgettable experience that he had while shooting then-22-year-old Britney for her Onyx Hotel tour book.

The photographer who worked with several A-listers said, "Probably nobody else except David Bowie, I would say, was so creatively in charge."

Markus revealed that the songstress's father, Jamie Spears, and former manager, Larry Rudolph, were present during the shoot, but Britney didn't let them exert any semblance.

He recalled, "There was a vulnerable setting when Britney had to pose on a bed in lingerie, her dress was very revealing, and she was playing with the pillow and all that, and suddenly her dad came by the set."

Markus states that the Toxic singer immediately covered herself with a blanket and told her dad, "Dad, get out! I am doing something," adding that her dad obeyed her daughter.

Markus said that though her father and management team were present at every shooting venue, they just wandered around and rarely appeared at the actual shooting place. 

