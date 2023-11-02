 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole trolls him with 'relatable' Halloween look

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole recently took a dig at former beau with her Halloween costume amid his romance with Taylor Swift

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Travis Kelces ex Kayla Nicole trolls him with relatable Halloween look
Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole trolls him with 'relatable' Halloween look

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole recently took a dig at former beau with her Halloween costume amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

Taking to her Instagram, the fitness influencer posted her get-up for the festival on Wednesday, “Medusa the Greek goddess was categorically known to turn men to stone with one look. I can relate.”

Kayla styled her dress with a leather black and gold bodysuit with side cutouts. Moreover, she donned fishnet tights and a sarong skirt with knee-high boots.

She finished off her look with all gold accessories which included a headpiece of snakes, hoops, bracelets and rings.

The former Los Angeles Lakers reporter dated Travis in 2017 and initially split in 2020. However, after a few months, they patched up for a while and later continued with their on-and-off relationship till 2022.

Talking about the NFL star’s new flame with Taylor, Kayla told People last month that she’s “thankful” for opting therapy before Travis’s new relationship started making headlines.

“I’m posting content and people are like, ‘You look so good. Tell us your tricks. You look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m miserable. I’m miserable. I’m depressed,’” she recalled being down in the dumps when she first broke up with the tight-end.

“I’m so thankful for therapy because had I not done that, I don’t know how I would be reacting in the moment right now. No clue,” said Kayla. 

More From Entertainment:

Justin Timberlake saves face with vacation amid Britney Spears controversy

Justin Timberlake saves face with vacation amid Britney Spears controversy
Bradley Cooper takes Gigi Hadid to favorite spot for date night

Bradley Cooper takes Gigi Hadid to favorite spot for date night
Amber Heard thriving in Spain, leaving 'ugly' past with Johnny Depp behind

Amber Heard thriving in Spain, leaving 'ugly' past with Johnny Depp behind
Britney Spears loses last chance to rekindle relationship with sons video

Britney Spears loses last chance to rekindle relationship with sons
Prince Harry's 'Spare' beats Britney Spears 'The Woman In Me' in US sales race

Prince Harry's 'Spare' beats Britney Spears 'The Woman In Me' in US sales race
Nicolas Cage's real role in 'The Flash' and AI concerns

Nicolas Cage's real role in 'The Flash' and AI concerns
Britney Spears' defiant moment in 2004 photoshoot: 'Dad, Get Out!' video

Britney Spears' defiant moment in 2004 photoshoot: 'Dad, Get Out!'
Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe's tearful tribute to stunt double in new documentary

Harry Potter's Daniel Radcliffe's tearful tribute to stunt double in new documentary
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could avoid 'airing grievances' for sake of family

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could avoid 'airing grievances' for sake of family
King Charles 'avoids' Africa, likes 'Indian culture' better: Expert

King Charles 'avoids' Africa, likes 'Indian culture' better: Expert
Prince Harry upset after 'losing drinking buddies' in UK

Prince Harry upset after 'losing drinking buddies' in UK
Dua Lipa announces release date for highly anticipated single 'Houdini'

Dua Lipa announces release date for highly anticipated single 'Houdini'