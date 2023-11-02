Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole recently took a dig at former beau with her Halloween costume amid his romance with Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole trolls him with 'relatable' Halloween look

Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole recently took a dig at former beau with her Halloween costume amid his romance with Taylor Swift.

Taking to her Instagram, the fitness influencer posted her get-up for the festival on Wednesday, “Medusa the Greek goddess was categorically known to turn men to stone with one look. I can relate.”

Kayla styled her dress with a leather black and gold bodysuit with side cutouts. Moreover, she donned fishnet tights and a sarong skirt with knee-high boots.

She finished off her look with all gold accessories which included a headpiece of snakes, hoops, bracelets and rings.

The former Los Angeles Lakers reporter dated Travis in 2017 and initially split in 2020. However, after a few months, they patched up for a while and later continued with their on-and-off relationship till 2022.

Talking about the NFL star’s new flame with Taylor, Kayla told People last month that she’s “thankful” for opting therapy before Travis’s new relationship started making headlines.

“I’m posting content and people are like, ‘You look so good. Tell us your tricks. You look amazing.’ And I’m like, ‘I’m miserable. I’m miserable. I’m depressed,’” she recalled being down in the dumps when she first broke up with the tight-end.

“I’m so thankful for therapy because had I not done that, I don’t know how I would be reacting in the moment right now. No clue,” said Kayla.