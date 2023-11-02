 
Thursday, November 02, 2023
Melanie Walker

Jada Pinkett growing interest in Tom Cruise is 'messing with' Will Smith's head

Melanie Walker

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Jada Pinkett Smith is reportedly manifesting a romantic relationship with Tom Cruise amid relationship troubles with husband Will Smith.

A report by National Enquirer alleged that the Red Table Talk show host thinks the Top Gun star would be a perfect partner for her after she gets divorced from Smith.

The source said that Jada and Tom have a “really strong bond,” revealing that the two have been good friends since they starred in action movie Collateral.

The timings have always been an issue for the duo, the insider shared, "but now that she and Will's split is out in the open and Tom's looking for a new leading lady, it makes a lot of sense.”

Speaking of Smith’s reaction on the situation, the source noted the King Richard actor is already trying to heal from his split from Jada while also gearing up to file for a divorce.

"Airing all her and Will's secrets was like dropping the final bomb on their already broken union," the source said. "It's looking like Will is finally going to file for divorce."

The insider noted that Will and Tom share a special bond and seeing him with Jada would be a nightmare come true for the controversial actor.

"He will take it personally because he'll feel that he's losing a friend in Tom," the insider claimed. "It will mess with his head for sure, but Jada never seems to care about that."

