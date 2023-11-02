Prince Harry has just taken to trick or treating alongside his young kids Archie and Lilibet

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just taken Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out for some fun on Halloween, and pictures of the rare outing have also made it to social media.

For those unversed, the pictures have since overtaken social media and have led fans across the globe to hail the duo’s decision to step down from royal roles and the responsibilities that follow.

The picture features the entire family in white sneakers, with Archie and Prince Harry holding up trick or treating baskets as well as darker pants and t-shirts.

Meghan Markle also dressed similarly in darker hues, of black and blue.

Lilibet can also be seen hanging on in her mother’s arms in a pink ensemble.

Since the pictures were shared, fans started having their own thoughts about the entire thing.

One even wrote, “I was standing when I saw this pic, and I immediately sat down with a deep sigh and a smile on my face! O God is great! for blessing Harry with a beautiful beautiful family! God protect them!”

Other began noticing subtle changes in the kids and said, “Archie is getting tall. But still a little cutie.”



On the other hand, there are others who started to hail the duo’s decision to leave royal life behind and said, “I love that the kids are growing up doing all the normal American kid/family things. That would have been impossible in the UK.”





