 
menu
entertainment
Thursday, November 02, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just taken to trick or treating alongside his young kids Archie and Lilibet

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, November 02, 2023

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has just taken Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet out for some fun on Halloween, and pictures of the rare outing have also made it to social media.

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

For those unversed, the pictures have since overtaken social media and have led fans across the globe to hail the duo’s decision to step down from royal roles and the responsibilities that follow.

The picture features the entire family in white sneakers, with Archie and Prince Harry holding up trick or treating baskets as well as darker pants and t-shirts.

Meghan Markle also dressed similarly in darker hues, of black and blue.

Lilibet can also be seen hanging on in her mother’s arms in a pink ensemble.

Since the pictures were shared, fans started having their own thoughts about the entire thing.

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

One even wrote, “I was standing when I saw this pic, and I immediately sat down with a deep sigh and a smile on my face! O God is great! for blessing Harry with a beautiful beautiful family! God protect them!”

Other began noticing subtle changes in the kids and said, “Archie is getting tall. But still a little cutie.”

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle

On the other hand, there are others who started to hail the duo’s decision to leave royal life behind and said, “I love that the kids are growing up doing all the normal American kid/family things. That would have been impossible in the UK.”

Prince Harry’s trick or treating outing with Archie, Lilibet, Meghan Markle


More From Entertainment:

'House of Dragon' fans to see major changes in season 2

'House of Dragon' fans to see major changes in season 2
Sophie Turner PDA-filled outing with English lord was to make Joe Jonas jealous?

Sophie Turner PDA-filled outing with English lord was to make Joe Jonas jealous?
Netflix’s 'Virgin River' scriptwriters bashed over season 6

Netflix’s 'Virgin River' scriptwriters bashed over season 6
Matthew Perry's friend exposes meaning behind cryptic 'Batman' posts

Matthew Perry's friend exposes meaning behind cryptic 'Batman' posts
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial troubles causing 'major friction' at home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle financial troubles causing 'major friction' at home
Taylor Swift's THIS re-recorded album sold 1 million copies in a heartbeat

Taylor Swift's THIS re-recorded album sold 1 million copies in a heartbeat
Royal family pokes Meghan Markle with new attempt at her ‘character assassination’

Royal family pokes Meghan Markle with new attempt at her ‘character assassination’
Ben Affleck narrowly avoids accident after heated discussion with Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck narrowly avoids accident after heated discussion with Jennifer Garner
Jada Pinkett growing interest in Tom Cruise is ‘messing with’ Will Smith’s head

Jada Pinkett growing interest in Tom Cruise is ‘messing with’ Will Smith’s head
Celine Dion appears in public after three years following rare disorder

Celine Dion appears in public after three years following rare disorder
Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari career suffers after divorce from popstar?

Britney Spears ex Sam Asghari career suffers after divorce from popstar?
Sandra Bullock appears in good spirits months after Bryan Randall tragic demise

Sandra Bullock appears in good spirits months after Bryan Randall tragic demise