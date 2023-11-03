 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance

The commercial for the Glamour Gals dolls collection from 1981 recently resurfaced on TikTok

By
Mason Hughes

Friday, November 03, 2023

Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance
Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance

Taylor Swift fans are in a frenzy as they have unearthed an advert aired in 1981, eight years before the birth of the pop sensation in 1989. The songstress's fans often referred to as Swifties, were stunned to see the model featured in the advert possessing an uncanny resemblance to the hitmaker. 

The actress who starred in the advert is identified as Toni Hudson, and she is famously known for her role in the 1985 film Just One of the Guys as Denise.

Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance
Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance

The commercial for the Glamour Gals dolls collection from 1981 recently resurfaced on TikTok with the caption, "This commercial proves that Taylor Swift is a time traveller."

Swifties took to the comment section of the post to express their astonishment as one of them wrote, "She looks like her, but you can see the difference."

Another fan chimed in, "I was like wait is that Taylor, and Taylor looks like her as she (Toni Hudson) was born first."

Taylor Swift, who recently achieved billionaire status, did not appear in the advert for the Glamour Galls Dolls but she did appear in several other commercials for brands like Apple Music, Diet Coke, and Macy's & Sony.

More From Entertainment:

How did Jennifer Aniston react to Matthew Perry's death?

How did Jennifer Aniston react to Matthew Perry's death?
Kourtney Kardashian makes shock admission about Khloe Kardashian’s Ex

Kourtney Kardashian makes shock admission about Khloe Kardashian’s Ex
Meghan Markle giving the world ‘another peek’ into King Charles monarchy

Meghan Markle giving the world ‘another peek’ into King Charles monarchy
Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest

Prince Harry’s life is now a miserable snooze-fest
Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?

Is Jennifer Lawrence Returning To The Hunger Games?
'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously' video

'Kate Middleton taking criticism seriously'

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3

HBO shares discouraging update on ‘Euphoria’ season 3
‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2

‘The House of Dragon’ gets encouraging update on season 2
'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'

'Meghan's 'new venture' has power to make or break her Hollywood dream'
'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK' video

'Americans want Harry and Meghan to go back to UK'
Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage

Jennifer Lopez breaks silence on Ben Affleck marriage
Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism

Meghan Markle’s life is a ‘ridiculous’ bout of sensationalism