Is Taylor Swift a time traveler? Fans astounded by 1981 ad resemblance

Taylor Swift fans are in a frenzy as they have unearthed an advert aired in 1981, eight years before the birth of the pop sensation in 1989. The songstress's fans often referred to as Swifties, were stunned to see the model featured in the advert possessing an uncanny resemblance to the hitmaker.

The actress who starred in the advert is identified as Toni Hudson, and she is famously known for her role in the 1985 film Just One of the Guys as Denise.

The commercial for the Glamour Gals dolls collection from 1981 recently resurfaced on TikTok with the caption, "This commercial proves that Taylor Swift is a time traveller."

Swifties took to the comment section of the post to express their astonishment as one of them wrote, "She looks like her, but you can see the difference."

Another fan chimed in, "I was like wait is that Taylor, and Taylor looks like her as she (Toni Hudson) was born first."

Taylor Swift, who recently achieved billionaire status, did not appear in the advert for the Glamour Galls Dolls but she did appear in several other commercials for brands like Apple Music, Diet Coke, and Macy's & Sony.