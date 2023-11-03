Noor has been given the primary physical custody of their son, Roman

Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah reach amicable child support deal for baby Roman

Hollywood veteran actor Al Pacino and his girlfriend Noor Alfallah have reached an agreement regarding the child support of their infant son, Roman, whom they welcomed in June 2023.

It has been reported that the actor has agreed to pay a substantial five-figure amount in child support every month.

Noor Alfallah and Al Pacino reach child support agreement

According to The Blast, the legal docs obtained by the publication reveal that Pacino will be paying $30,000 per month along with an additional 6 percent of his annual income.

The agreement between Noor and Pacino read, "In their desire to maintain an amicable relationship for the best interest of their minor child, the couple has reached a compromised amount in child support."

It also reveals that Noor has been given the primary physical custody of their son, Roman, and reasonable visitations for Pacino have been agreed upon.

Their child support agreement states, "The couple will have joint legal custody of their son, and in exercising joint legal custody, both of them shall consult with one another on all major decisions relating to Roman’s health, education, and welfare."

One additional aspect has been added to their contract as both parties have been given the right to visit Roman's extra-curricular activities regardless of their custodial schedule.