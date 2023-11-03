Taylor Swift ditching Travis Kelce’s game makes football mom fly economy

Travis Kelce's mom Donna Kelce was spotted flying to Germany after Taylor Swift decides not to go to the next game of Kansas City Chiefs

As Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chief is set to play the Miami Dolphins this weekend, his mom Donna Kelce received a warm welcome on her flight to to Germany.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), fans posted videos and pictures of Mama Kelce where she is being greeted as she boarded the plane with a large group of Chiefs supporters, to Frankfurt, for the game on November 5.

The football mom smiled widely at the cheers as she donned patches of stars and her son's No. 87 on a denim jacket.

However, some fans wondered why the most well-known mother in the NFL is making her way to economy seats on the commercial flight. A source privy to Page Six claimed that "people were surprised she was in coach!"

The question comes noting that Travis' new girlfriend Taylor owns a private jet and isn't hesitant to take it to see her new partner.

But since the Anti-Hero hitmaker will not be coming to the upcoming game, fans speculated maybe that's why Donna had to fly economy.

Rumour has it that the Lover crooner is getting ready for the next stop on her Eras tour. After her performance in Argentina on November 9, Taylor will go to Brazil and Japan.

The 33-year-old singer has already gone to several games with Travis' family as well as other famous friends including Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.