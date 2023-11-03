BLACKPINK's Lisa invites trouble after burlesque performance in Paris

BLACKPINK star Lisa might have to face serious repercussions after recent performance overseas

Concerns are mounting that the member of the largest female group in K-pop may be banned from China due to her racy gig in Paris.

Weibo, the largest social media platform in China, has suspended Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal. The move comes after she performed a burlesque-themed show at the renowned Crazy Horse cabaret establishment in Paris.

The 26-year-old pop sensation danced on stage to different songs while wearing skimpy lingerie and ensembles.

Weibo posted a notice on her handle saying, "This account can no longer be viewed due to reports of violations of laws, regulations, and Weibo community agreement.”

The platform is yet to issue an official explanation for suspending Lisa's account.

Angelababy, a well-known Chinese actress and model, is also struggling as a result of the controversial performance.

The 34-year-old A-lister's Weibo and Douyin (a Chinese TikTok) accounts have been suspended because of rumors that she was also present at one of Lisa's performances.