 
menu
entertainment
Friday, November 03, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

BLACKPINK's Lisa invites trouble after burlesque performance in Paris

BLACKPINK star Lisa might have to face serious repercussions after recent performance overseas

By
Melanie Walker

Friday, November 03, 2023

BLACKPINKs Lisa invites trouble after burlesque performance in Paris
BLACKPINK's Lisa invites trouble after burlesque performance in Paris

BLACKPINK star Lisa faces repercussions after a recent performance which drew widespread criticism from Asian regions. 

Concerns are mounting that the member of the largest female group in K-pop may be banned from China due to her racy gig in Paris. 

Weibo, the largest social media platform in China, has suspended Lisa, whose real name is Lalisa Manobal. The move comes after she performed a burlesque-themed show at the renowned Crazy Horse cabaret establishment in Paris.

The 26-year-old pop sensation danced on stage to different songs while wearing skimpy lingerie and ensembles.

Weibo posted a notice on her handle saying, "This account can no longer be viewed due to reports of violations of laws, regulations, and Weibo community agreement.”

The platform is yet to issue an official explanation for suspending Lisa's account.

Angelababy, a well-known Chinese actress and model, is also struggling as a result of the controversial performance.

The 34-year-old A-lister's Weibo and Douyin (a Chinese TikTok) accounts have been suspended because of rumors that she was also present at one of Lisa's performances. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian's former assistant breaks silence on getting fired

Kim Kardashian's former assistant breaks silence on getting fired
Taylor Swift takes revenge on ex Joe Alwyn months after split

Taylor Swift takes revenge on ex Joe Alwyn months after split
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news about Princess Eugenie video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry receive exciting news about Princess Eugenie
Britney Spears ‘stabbed’ Justin Timberlake ‘in the back’ with revenge tell-all

Britney Spears ‘stabbed’ Justin Timberlake ‘in the back’ with revenge tell-all
Princess Eugenie likely to take on Kate Middleton’s ‘secret’ role video

Princess Eugenie likely to take on Kate Middleton’s ‘secret’ role
Taylor Swift ditching Travis Kelce’s game makes football mom fly economy

Taylor Swift ditching Travis Kelce’s game makes football mom fly economy
Matthew Perry wanted THIS heartthrob actor for his biopic

Matthew Perry wanted THIS heartthrob actor for his biopic
Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse sparks pregnancy rumours

Robert Pattinson girlfriend Suki Waterhouse sparks pregnancy rumours
Leonardo DiCaprio new girl 'not intimidated' by his fame: 'She makes fun of it'

Leonardo DiCaprio new girl 'not intimidated' by his fame: 'She makes fun of it'
Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah reach amicable child support deal for baby Roman

Al Pacino, Noor Alfallah reach amicable child support deal for baby Roman
'Succession' star Alan Ruck addresses Hollywood car crash video

'Succession' star Alan Ruck addresses Hollywood car crash

Matt LeBlanc appears somber in public appearance after loss of 'Friends' co-star video

Matt LeBlanc appears somber in public appearance after loss of 'Friends' co-star