Priscilla Presley discloses plans to spend afterlife with Elvis Presley

Priscilla Presley recently expressed her wish to be buried next to her ex-husband Elvis Presley at Graceland.

The 78-year-old actress discussed the struggles the Presley family has had recently on TalkTV's Piers Morgan Uncensored, revealing that she felt it was vital for her final resting place to be in the Meditation Garden of the Memphis home.

"I'm really happy about being buried at Graceland," she remarked. "You know what I wanted and what I want is that."

Priscilla said, "Yes," when Morgan asked if she wanted to be buried close to Elvis. Priscilla was married to Elvis from 1967 until 1973. She said, "Yes," when he inquired about if it would really occur.

Priscilla will be buried at Graceland, but she won't be next to Elvis, according to a settlement deal over their daughter Lisa Marie Presley's inheritance that Priscilla and her granddaughter Riley Keough negotiated earlier this year.

As per the terms of the deal, which a judge formally approved on Monday, Priscilla will be buried as near to Elvis as feasible without relocating any gravesites that already exist.

Based on the 1985 biography Elvis and Me, Sofia Coppola's new A24 biopic film on Priscilla has hit the silver screens on October 27.