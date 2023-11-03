 
Friday, November 03, 2023
Melanie Walker

Robert De Niro's girlfriend reacts to 'psychotic' former aide lawsuit

Melanie Walker

Robert De Niro's girlfriend has just broken her silence over the aide that was formerly in employ.

Everything has been said in a discrimination lawsuit worth over US$12 million (RM56.8 million).

How Robert De Niro's Lawsuit against Former Aide Began:

For those unversed the former aide, Graham Chase Robinson, served over 11-years in Niro’s employ (2008-2019), and has accused him of gender discrimination, and of using “vulgar, inappropriate, and gendered comments.”

Robert De Niro's Girlfriend’s Court Statement:

In the eyes of Niro’s girlfriend Tiffany Chen, Graham was always “very strange from the beginning and always uncomfortable to be around. I was killing her with kindness.”

According to a report by People magazine, Graham was also called, “mean-spirited and b*****” as well as “a hot mess” with an off schedule “all the time.”

Chen’s comments were required by the courts after a 2018 text exchange was shown in court.

In it Chen wrote, “Who the hell are you?!?! We need to repopulate the planet with your DNA… you guys have such a great dynamic and chemistry it comes across so nicely in everything you two do together…. He speaks so glowingly of you and it’s nice to see that even his most complimentary moments have done you justice.”

In response to this Chen maintains all her comments were “largely sarcastic”.

Robert De Niro’s Counter Lawsuit against aide for $6 million:

According to documents obtained by Fox News, Niro also sued his aide for $6 million and went as far as to bash her for ‘misusing’ the company credit card, watching TV on company time and even stealing frequent flier miles for her personal trips on occasion.

All of this occurred after Graham’s resignation from Canal Productions.

Her lawyer claims, Niro invented claims to ‘ruin’ her reputation in the industry.

Alexandra Harwin, partner at Sanford Heisler Sharp, said at the time, It is completely illegal for employers to retaliate against employees who complain about workplace discrimination.”

But this is exactly what Robert De Niro did to Ms. Robinson, inventing claims to ruin her reputation and humiliate her because he knew she was going to expose his behavior.”

