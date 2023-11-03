Mariah Carey opens up on what Britney Spears’ wrote about her in memoir

Mariah Carey has finally opened up on Britney Spears tribute for her in 'The Woman in Me'

Mariah Carey has responded to the sweet tribute Britney Spears’ paid her in her memoir, The Woman in Me, saying that she loves the Gimme More hitmaker.

In her memoir, which has now become the highest-selling celebrity memoir of all time, Britney recalled a sweet interaction with Mariah where the All I Want For Christmas is You singer shared her ring light with her.

On Thursday, Mariah appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Kimmel read the excerpt to her from Britney’s memoir.

"I love her, actually," Mariah said even before hearing the excerpt.



Britney’s encounter with Mariah had occurred during an award show in the 2000s, and she asked the icon to take a photo with her: “I knocked on Mariah Carey’s dressing room door. She opened it and out poured the most beautiful, otherworldly light.”

“You know how we all have ring lights now? Well, more than 20 years ago, only Mariah Carey knew about ring lights.”

As Britney continued, her respect for the Grammy winner became evident, “And no, I can’t say just her first name. To me she is always going to be Mariah Carey,” confessing that she asked Mariah to take a photo together.

“[I] tried to take one where we were standing, and she said, ‘No! Come stand here, darling. This is my light,’” Britney recalled of Mariah’s photo taking strategy.

“‘This is my side. I want you to stand here so I can get my good side, girl.’ She kept saying that in her deep, beautiful voice: ‘My good side, girl. My good side, girl.’ I did everything Mariah Carey told me to do and we took the photo,” added the 41-year-old.

Making the tribute even more memorable, the Princess of Pop wrote, “Of course, she was completely right about everything - the photo looked incredible. I know I won an award that night, but I couldn’t even tell you what it was. The perfect photo with Mariah Carey was the real prize.”

Responding to the lengthy tribute, Mariah told Kimmel, "Of course I had a ring light. By the way, I like a ring light when you cover the bottom edge of a ring light because for me, I don't like under lighting. It's very specific."

"That's super sweet what Britney said about me," Mariah Carey added.