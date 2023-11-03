The Princess Royal was at the Temple Church in London earlier this week

Princess Anne wears Queen Elizabeth's cloak

Princess Anne recently donned Queen Elizabeth's cloak during a visit to the Temple Church in London, according to Daily Mail.

The Princess Royal wore the cape which is called Admiral's Cloak for Choral Evensong last week, the publication reported.

It said the younger sister of King Charles read out a Bible Passage at the church.

The report said that the late British can also be seen wearing the cloak in an iconic 2007 Annie Leibovitz portrait.

Queen Elizabeth II died at the age of 96 in September last year. Her son Charles became the king after the queen's death.

Princess Royal is seen as a pillar of support to his brother in the face of challenges to the monarchy.