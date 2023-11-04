Stranger Things Season 5: Cast, Release Date, First Episode and More!

Stranger Things Director Breaks Silence on Season 5 of the Netflix Hit

The curse of Vecna continues to haunt the once peaceful town of Hawkins. Meanwhile, Eleven pledges to stop at nothing to protect her friends.

From torturous laboratory experiments to evading Russian prisons, the Netflix hit Stranger Things has earned its name in the world of sci-fi blockbusters.

For those eagerly waiting for the show finale season, keep reading as Director Shawn Levy drops major updates on the ‘fall of Hawkins’.

Director Promises a Tear- Filled Finale

In a latest interview, when asked about what the show’s finale entails, Shawn Levy claimed that the finale would cause most of the audience to burst into tears.

“Big tears, lots of them,” the Canadian director told the Radio Times.

He also shared that soon enough Noah Schnapp is about to drop some "juicy details" about his character in the upcoming season.

Director Reveals Major Setback with Filming

Talking about the major hinderance with Season 5 filming, Shawn expressed his concerns over the age factor of his fast-growing stars.

He admitted that it was impossible to slow down the aging process of the former child-stars, even with the AI breakthrough.

"It’s killing us, because these f****** kids, they will not slow down the aging process. No matter how hard they try, it would not stop and even AI cannot change that," stated Shawn.



Cast

The following famous faces of Stranger Things are returning to Netflix for the show’s finale!

1. Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven

Millie Bobby Brown, named as Eleven, plays the protagonist of the show.

She was born with special psychokinetic abilities that she learned to master over the seasons.

2. Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler

The character of Mike Wheeler is portrayed by Finn Wolfhard.

He plays a lead role in the series as Eleven’s boyfriend and Will’s best friend.

3. Noah Schnapp as Will Byers

Noah Schnapp depicts the role of Will Byers.

Will is the introverted, younger brother of Jonathan Byers and the youngest son of Joyce Byers.

4. Joe Keery as Steve Harrington

Joe Keery as Steve Harrington has played a pivotal role in the plot since Season 1.

Stranger Things' fans see him as the heartthrob of the show and is mainly idolized for his near-to-perfect hairstyle.

5. Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler

Natalie Dyer as Nancy Wheeler is another main character. She is the elder sister of Mike Wheeler.

6. Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield

The character of Sadie Sink was introduced in Season 2.

In no time, she turned out to be the only female best friend of Eleven and a strong main character of the show.

7. Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair

The seemingly possessive yet loyal character of Lucas Sinclair is depicted by Caleb McLaughlin.

Lucas also developed a romantic interest in Max which was reciprocated by her.

8. Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson

Dustin Henderson is the funny and care-free character, played effortlessly by Gaten Matarazzo.

Over the course of seasons, Dustin also becomes close to Steve Harrington.

9. David Harbour as Jim Hopper

David Harbour plays Jim Hopper, the Chief of Police at Hawkins, Indiana.

On the surface, he seems to be a care-free policeman, but deep-down he is struggling with his past.

10. Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers

The Black Swan actress Winona Ryder plays the role of a struggling single mother of Byers brothers- namely Jonathan Byers and Will Byers.

11. Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers

The elder brother of Will Byers is Jonathan Byers, played by Charlie Heaton. Jonathan also develops feelings for Mike’s elder sister Nancy Wheeler.

12. Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley

Since the introduction of Robin Buckley in Season 3, Maya Hawke’s bonding with Joe Keery has been phenomenal.

She works with Steve Harrington at an ice cream parlor, Scoops Ahoy.

13. Jamie Campbell Bower as Vecna

Vecna, played by The Twilight actor Jamie Campbell Bower, serves as the main antagonist of Stranger Things since Season 4.

He is the master of innate psychic abilities similar to those of Eleven and can practice mind-control from the Upside-Down.

14. Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair

Erica Sinclair is the younger sister of Lucas Sinclair.

Priah Ferguson portrays this apparently nerdy and rebellious character.

New Cast Announcement

Four months ago, TUDUM revealed a new 1980s cast addition to the finale season of Stranger Things.

The Terminator actress Linda Hamilton is confirmed to join the celebrity cast of Stranger Things: Season 5.

Predicted Release Date

The Season 1 of Stranger Things came out world-wide on 15th July, 2016. So far, four seasons of the show have been released for Netflix fans.

In February 2022, it was confirmed by Netflix that the blockbuster series will conclude with its Season 5.

Nevertheless, the officials have not given a potential release date for the show’s finale yet.

As per Wired, Shawn Levy informed that due to the Writers Guild of America strike the scripts for Season 5 remain unfinished.

Season 5 First Episode Unveiled

TUDUM by Netflix has dropped the name of the first episode of Season 5. It will be titled as “The Crawl”.

Stranger Things Day

The loyal fandom of Stranger Things will celebrate ‘Stranger Things Day’ on the 6th of November 2023, according to Netflix.

This date marks the inception of the strange and mysterious events in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana.



