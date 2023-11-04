Aaron's official cause of death was linked to Xanax and huffing

Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter breaks down while talking about Aaron Carter's death

Aaron Carter's elder brother, Nick Carter, appeared to have still not moved on from the trauma of his little brother's death as Nick remembered his late brother in a recent interview.

He got visibly emotional and choked back his tears while talking about his dead brother ahead of Aaron's 1st death anniversary.

According to TMZ, Nick, the Backstreet Boys singer, appeared in an interview with E! News on Friday, where he was asked about how he was coping with the loss of his sibling.

Nick Carter on coping with Aaron Carter's death

The singer appeared to be still grieving his brother as he revealed that they were at a point of reconciling their relationship before Aaron suddenly passed away on November 5, 2023, at his home in Lancaster, California, at the age of 34.

Nick explained that this time of the year (the first week of November) not only reminds him of his family memories with his little brother but also reminds him of the traumatic experience of losing his brother during this period (right before the holidays).

Melanie Martin's wrongful death lawsuit

Aaron's official cause of death was linked to Xanax and huffing. Earlier, Melanie Martin filed a lawsuit against several parties on behalf of herself and Martin's infant son, accusing several parties of being involved in supplying meds to the late singer that led to his untimely death.