Saturday, November 04, 2023
Mason Hughes

Madonna unfollows Justin Timberlake following Britney Spears' revelations

Britney revealed that Justin did not want to be a father at that time and prevented her from having a baby

Mason Hughes

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Madonna unfollows Justin Timberlake following Britney Spears' revelations

Britney Spears's ex, Justin Timberlake, has been the talk of the town since the release of the songstress's memoir, The Woman In Me. Britney has grilled Justin for making her go through an abortion during their romance from 1999 to 2002.

Madonna unfollows Justin Timberlake on Instagram 

Justin, who thought that these controversial details would remain under wrap forever, now appears to be losing some friends in the entertainment industry as it has been reported that Madonna, often referred to as Queen of Pop, has unfollowed him from Instagram.

Madonna, whom Britney referred to as her mentor in her memoir, appears to be not happy with Justin after the mind-boggling revelations by the Toxic singer.

Justin retreats to Cabo to avoid bad press

According to The Blast, the male singer came under severe backlash from Britney's fans following the release of her memoir that he first disabled comments on the Instagram posts and later had to retreat to Cabo to escape bad press.

Britney Spears about Justin Timberlake 

Britney recalled going through an abortion as the most agonizing experience of her life. She added that if it had been left to her, "I would have never done it."

Britney revealed that Justin did not want to be a father at that time and prevented her from having a baby at that time, saying, "We are not ready to have a baby in our lives. We are too young." 

