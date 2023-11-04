Matthew Perry’s funeral: Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston in attendance

 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Famous Friends star Matthew Perry has just been honored by friends and family during his last rights.

According to a report by the Daily Mail, Matthew Perry’s funeral service was held at the Forest Lawn Church of the Hills in Los Angeles.

Many of his friends and family members attended the service for their final goodbyes.

For those still unversed, Perry passed away as a result of drowning in his hot tub at home. He was around 54-years-old at the time of his death.

Photo: Matthew Perry in F.R.I.E.N.D.S
Photo: Matthew Perry in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

Those present at the funeral include Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston.

After an hour-long ceremony at the church, they were also joined by Matt LeBlanc, according to the outlet.

Photo: Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston & Matt LeBlanc in F.R.I.E.N.D.S
Photo: Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston & Matt LeBlanc in F.R.I.E.N.D.S

An onlooker also offered some insights to the Daily Mail and said, “Ms Aniston was one of the first to arrive. She kept herself to herself. This is a high profile gathering.”

Someone also chimed in to say, “There was not a dry eye in there. There were a lot of tears and laughter. Only close friends and family spoke.”

