Saturday, November 04, 2023
Melanie Walker

Channing Tatum thrilled to be engaged to Zoe Kravitz despite marriage fears

Channing Tatum is really happy after getting engaged to Zoe Kravitz despite previously claiming he was not sure about tying the knot again.

The Magic Mike star was previously married to Jenna Dewan and revealed in an interview that he is afraid to getting married again due to fear of it being “destroyed.”

However, latest reports claim that the star has finally decided to exchange vows with the Batman actor, who was seen flaunting a huge diamond during Halloween celebrations.

Speaking with People Magazine, a source said Tatum is "excited" about his engagement to Kravitz, adding, "It took him a while to feel happy and to find a new life."

"He can’t stop smiling around [Kravitz]. They are very cute together,” the insider added.

Spilling his fears over marriage, he told Vanity Fair “I don’t know if I’m ever going to get married again. Relationships are hard for me even though I am a bit of a monogamist.”

“In business, I have no real fear of anything being destroyed,” he added. “But heart things, when it comes to people I love, I have a really hard time. I end up trying too hard, you know?”

The duo made their first public appearance on August 19, 2021, as Kravitz affectionately embraced Tatum while he cycled her around New York City on a BMX bike.

Sources disclosed in September that they were dating and have been inseparable in the Big Apple.

Over the past two years, they have been seen together on various occasions, including attending Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff's wedding in New Jersey this August.

