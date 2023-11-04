 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Meghan Markle achieves ‘dominance, control, and power’ over Prince Harry?

What Meghan Markle has done is she has isolated Prince Harry from all of his own support group, family and friends

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 04, 2023

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle ‘isolates’ people, royal commentator Lady Colin Campbell believes.

The author of Meghan and Harry: The Real Story says the Duke of Sussex isolation goes along with Meghan Markle’s personality. 

She dubs isolating the Prince ‘Meghan’s gameplan.’

The Cheat Sheet, per GB News, quoted the author as saying that is how Archie and Lilibet doting mother can achieve her three key relationship strengths-- “dominance, control, and power.”

The royal expert further says what Meghan has done is she has isolated Harry from all of his own support group, royal family and friends.

“My understanding is a lot of his English friends don’t want to have anything to do with him anymore. Who does he have?”

Another royal expert Phil Dampier has made similar claims saying Meghan Markle has isolated "lonely" Prince Harry and made him "dependent on her."

He further said King Charles younger son is thinking of moving back to Britain.

