North West has apparently taken after Kanye West in many ways

North West trolls Mother Kim Kardashian: 'Like father like daughter'

North West is truly her father’s daughter and we cannot unsee it any further.

Kim Kardashian shares the 10-year-old daughter North West with ex-husband Kanye West, now Ye.

In a recent clip from the latest episode of The Kardashians, North West attracted the attention of fans with her wisecracks.

In doing so she's convinced fans she is the mini version of none other than the Flashing Lights hitmaker Kanye West.

North West mocked the work of her mother Kim Kardashian in the latest episode of Hulu's reality series involving the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

When asked what she think of the work of the SKIMS founder, North West, without a second thought, replied “What does she do?”

This smart counter-question raised by Kanye’s daughter left fans wondering about the robust influence Kanye has had on his daughter’s personality.

North West Ignites Social Media Frenzy:

The fashion mogul Kim Kardashian remains tight-lipped about this witty side of her daughter.

But the viewers took this to social media, finding this quite hilarious.

