 
menu
entertainment
Saturday, November 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: 'Like father like daughter'

North West has apparently taken after Kanye West in many ways

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Saturday, November 04, 2023

North West trolls Mother Kim Kardashian: Like father like daughter
North West trolls Mother Kim Kardashian: 'Like father like daughter'

North West is truly her father’s daughter and we cannot unsee it any further.

Kim Kardashian shares the 10-year-old daughter North West with ex-husband Kanye West, now Ye.

In a recent clip from the latest episode of The Kardashians, North West attracted the attention of fans with her wisecracks.

In doing so she's convinced fans she is the mini version of none other than the Flashing Lights hitmaker Kanye West.

North West mocked the work of her mother Kim Kardashian in the latest episode of Hulu's reality series involving the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

When asked what she think of the work of the SKIMS founder, North West, without a second thought, replied “What does she do?”

This smart counter-question raised by Kanye’s daughter left fans wondering about the robust influence Kanye has had on his daughter’s personality.

North West Ignites Social Media Frenzy:

The fashion mogul Kim Kardashian remains tight-lipped about this witty side of her daughter.

But the viewers took this to social media, finding this quite hilarious.

Let’s see what fans have to say about the discussion.

North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: Like father like daughter
North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: Like father like daughter
North West trolls mother Kim Kardashian: Like father like daughter



More From Entertainment:

Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West

Bianca Censori ‘fearful’ to expose reality of her marriage with Kanye West
Sofia Coppola dismisses late Lisa Marie 'Priscilla' criticism

Sofia Coppola dismisses late Lisa Marie 'Priscilla' criticism
Lisa Marie Presley slammed ‘Priscilla’ for portraying Elvis as ‘predator’

Lisa Marie Presley slammed ‘Priscilla’ for portraying Elvis as ‘predator’

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

Kim Kardashian sparks anger with son's photos

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months

6ix9ine 'barred' to enter USA for next 6 months
Bianca Censori’s sister enjoying her and Kanye West getting mocked?

Bianca Censori’s sister enjoying her and Kanye West getting mocked?
Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla

Author gets tit-for-tat response for criticism on King Charles and Camilla

'Date chosen for royal book likely to anger King Charles and William'

'Date chosen for royal book likely to anger King Charles and William'
Rebecca Loos likely to spill all on David Beckham after claiming she ‘moved on’

Rebecca Loos likely to spill all on David Beckham after claiming she ‘moved on’
Russell Brand lands in hot water again

Russell Brand lands in hot water again
Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end

Prince Harry rift with King Charles, Prince William will NEVER end