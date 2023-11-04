Matthew Perry's PA and ‘best friend’ breaks silence after he is laid to rest

Matthew Perry’s assistant Briana Brancato has opened up following his burial

Matthew Perry’s assistant Briana Brancato, whom he also called his "best friend" has taken to social media following his burial on Friday.

Briana, 34, took to her Instagram Stories to post a snap of an outdoor fire heater burning under a tree at Hotel Bel-Air. She captioned it “Peaceful”.

Matthew and Briana’s close platonic friendship and understanding was revealed in his memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

Matthew recalled meeting his assistant, whom he referred to as Erin in the memoir, at a rehab.

“In the sober living house in Southern California, I had a view of West LA and two queen-size beds.” He mentioned that the other bed was occupied by Erin.

“I'd met her two years earlier, at another rehab where she had been working at the time. I didn't get sober back then, but I saw how wonderful she was in every way and promptly stole her from that sober living rehab and made her my assistant, and she became my best friend.”

Matthew’s tragic loss must be very challenging for his best friend to deal with. Briana expressed her feelings after his passing in a note she shared on Instagram.

Alongside sweet photos of Matthew, she wrote: “I've expressed my deepest gratitude to him on numerous occasions, not only for guiding me into a career I cherish but also for allowing me to take care of him for 7 years.”

She continued: “Along w [with] the countless other experiences I'm thankful for. From witnessing him in his genius to sharing in his worldly adventures living around the world, he took me on a remarkable journey.”

“My heart is heavy, but celebrating my memories is the most profound way to honor his legacy. I hope that up there, in the great beyond, Mattman is sending us signs. We truly need them. You'll forever be in my heart. I love you Matty,” she concluded.