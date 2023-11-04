Rebecca Loos likely to spill all on David Beckham after claiming she ‘moved on’

Rebecca Loos is weighing her options to set the record straight on David Beckham affair claim

Rebecca Loos, who previously worked as David Beckham's personal assistant, found herself in the spotlight following the release of the Netflix docu-series Beckham.

Rebecca has reportedly been offered a documentary to reveal her side of things, per The Sun. “Rebecca has been sent several offers for her own TV documentary to speak about the fallout of the alleged affair," a source told the publication.

Loos made claims of an affair with David Beckham in 2003, while he played for Real Madrid in Sapin. The Beckhams denied her claims back then and recalled dealing with the backlash in the new documentary.

In the documentary, both David and Victoria called the time the allegations surfaced the hardest of their time together. Even though they didn’t mention her by name, she faced online criticism following the release of the super successful documentary on Netflix.

Loos opened up on the documentary in an interview with Good Morning Britain. She expressed her reluctance to revisit the topic, stating that she would have preferred not to discuss it again.

"I'd rather not have had to talk about this again. I left this behind me and moved very much on with my life,” she said.

"When this documentary came out, I tried very hard to just let it go but it just really bothered me how he played the narrative and how misleading it is.

"Of course, I am also guilty, it takes two to tango - it's not all his fault, it's both of ours."

However her stance when the documentary was released, the publication claims that Rebecca Loos is considering the tell-all documentary option to set the record straight on her past with David Beckham.