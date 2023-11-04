 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Samuel Moore

Adnan Ghalib recalls ‘magic moment’ with Britney Spears

Adnan Ghalib shares nostalgic memories during relationship with Britney Spears

Samuel Moore

Saturday, November 04, 2023

File Footage Adnan Ghalib Indulges in Nostalgia Regarding Affair with Britney Spears
The former paparazzi opens up about his time with The Woman in Me author Britney Spears.

In a recent confessional with The U.S Sun, Adnan Ghalib talked about his first interaction with the Toxic star Britney Spears.

The 50-year-old Adnan said that the chemistry between the couple sparked when Adnan assisted Britney with crossing a road in Malibu.

Adnan, instead of photographing Britney, realized she needed help, and so he “helped her across the street.”

This seemingly impressed Britney.

Consequently, a couple of days later, Britney asked Adnan to tell other paparazzi off, while she was being chased by them. 

Upon entering the nearby hotel, Spears took a moment to reward him with a caress.

“I walked her inside and she kissed me on the cheek. It was a magic moment,” shared Adnan, getting candid about his special moment with the 41-year-old pop star.

In her autobiography, Britney reminisces about her paparazzi ex-boyfriend saying, she liked him because he proved to be “chivalrous and helped me out when the others got too aggressive.”

The Crazy songstress also regarded her relationship with the British security consultant as “incredibly hot” and “a lot of fun” in her book.

