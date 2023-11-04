 
Saturday, November 04, 2023
Matthew Parry's funeral: Meghan Markle was not in attendance

Her critics speculated she might try to be at the funeral

Matthew Parry's funeral: Meghan Markle was not in attendance 

American actor Matthew Perry of the hit sitcom "Friends" was laid to rest at a Los Angeles cemetery on Friday during a private funeral attended by family and co-stars, US media reported.

The 54-year-old, known for his role as Chandler Bing in "Friends," which aired from 1994-2004, was found dead on October 28.

"The service was held at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Los Angeles near Warner Bros. Studios," People reported, citing an unidentified source. It said the funeral service lasted around two hours.

Forest Lawn Memorial Park, a cemetery in the Hollywood Hills popular with celebrities, did not respond to AFP´s request for confirmation.

Several other US media outlets, including celebrity news website TMZ, also reported that Perry was laid to rest at a low-key funeral attended by castmates Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc and Lisa Kudrow.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," his five co-stars said in a statement shortly after his death.

Perry´s mother, father and stepfather also attended, according to the media reports.

After the actor's death, rumors were circulated that Meghan Markle, former US actress and Prince Harry's wife, was trying to be at the funeral 

All the US media reports confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex was not in attendance at the funeral. 

