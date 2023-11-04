King Charles said a secret to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on his birthday

King Charles spoke to Prince Harry about 'leaving' on his 70th birthday

King Charles private word with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on his 70th birthday has been decoded by a lip reader.

The monarch of Britain, who was still a Prince back in 2018, was accused of asking his younger son and wife Meghan to leave from his birthday celebrations. The conjecture has been made bu Lady Collin Campbell.

However, a lip reader has now refuted all the claims and has revealed there "definitely wasn't any angst".

He told MailOnline that at the time, Charles said to Harry: "We are going now, We have to leave", to which Harry replied: "You go ahead".

King Charles then added: "We will go now, see you later", and Harry said in response: "Yes, catch up after."

Harry and Meghan eventually left the Royal Family in 2020 after quitting their positions as senior members.