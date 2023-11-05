 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Robert Pattinson displays raw talent in new film

Robert Pattison is a gifted actor. His latest film—where he voiced the anime character The Grey Heron—proved that.

In the movie, The Boy and the Heron trailer, the Batman star makes his voice acting debut.

Meanwhile, netizens marveled at Robert’s unrecognizable voice in the teaser.

The Independent assorted the following comments.

“Dude, what the hell he is so good?” one fan commented.

Another added, “Omg an A-lister actually doing a character voice and not just speaking into a mic, ROBERT PATTINSON IS SAVING CINEMA.”

A third raved, “Robert Pattinson’s range continues to impress me, man. What a bright talent,” a third tweeted.

“This being his first [voice] role is crazy,” someone else wrote.

In Japan, the film received a rapturous response at the start of this year. Buoyed its earlier year success, Studio Ghibli rolled out the English-language edition trailer prior to the movie’s US (8 Dec) and UK (26 Dec) release.

The film also featured a star-studded line-up of Christian Bale, Dave Bautista, Gemma Chan, Willem Dafoe, Karen Fukuhara, Mark Hamill, and Florence Pugh.

The official synopsis reads, “A young boy named Mahito, yearning for his mother, ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning.”

