Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

John Stamos's ex Teri Copley responds to cheating accusations

Teri Copley, John Stamos's ex-girlfriend, was accused by the actor of cheating on him with Tony Danza in his memoir. However, Teri has denied all these accusations. 

She now appears to be taking John to the cleaners as she posted a lengthy YouTube video explaining her side of the story about their breakup.

Teri Copley defends herself against cheating allegations

According to TMZ, Teri states that it was John's mom's message that led to their breakup. She detailed that things were going fine between them until one day John's mother texted her to warn Teri that the actor was not interested in marrying her, so she should be careful in their relationship.

Teri reveals that she immediately broke up with the actor and told him that they should stop seeing each other.

Teri brushes off John Stamos' accusations of cheating 

Regarding the incident that John mentioned in his book about finding her naked with Danza, Teri clarifies following her breakup, she heard an interview with the actor in which he claimed that he would have married her because they had established a connection.

Teri states, "Seeing that interview, I invited him over. All he did was knock on my front door."

She continued, "I answered him fully clothed. He then simply shook his head and walked away."

Teri Copley forgives John Stamos

Teri appeared to be upset about John shit-talking about her in his book. She said, "That's not the John I know," adding that she forgives him.

