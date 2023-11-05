Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson got married on 23 July 1986 and share two daughters

Sarah Ferguson recalls her wedding to ex Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice mother Sarah Ferguson got candid about her wedding to former husband Prince Andrew back in 1986.



She opened up about her wedding day and past struggle she kept hidden while making her debut as a Loose Women guest earlier this week.

The Daily Express quoted Sarah, 64, as saying how she thinks she looks "pretty and slim" when she looks back on photos from the 1980s despite struggling with a secret eating disorder.

Sarah said, "The other day I was looking back all through the 80s when I was wearing those ridiculous clothes...”

She also recalled her wedding to her ex Prince Andrew, saying, “And I look back and I think actually you're very pretty! And you were quite slim and you look lovely and in 1986 the nation stopped for my wedding, and you know it was a great dress.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah were married on 23 July 1986 and share two daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

Sarah and Andrew’s divorce was finalised on 30 May 1996.