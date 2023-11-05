Prince William back in Singapore without Kate Middleton after eleven years

Prince William will attend the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Tuesday

Prince William lands in Singapore without Kate Middleton

Prince William has landed in Singapore without his wife Kate Middleton ahead of a week of engagements for his big Earthshot Prize project.



Kensington Palace shared a video on the official Instagram handle of the Prince and Princess of Wales with a sweet message of the future king.

Prince William says, “Hello Singapore.

“It’s fantastic to be back in Singapore for this year’s Earthshot Prize ceremony, after eleven years.”

He further said, “Singapore’s bold vision to be a leader for environmental innovation sets the standard for others to follow.”



“I am grateful to the Singaporean people for hosting us this week. Let us all take inspiration from the fantastic work being done here as we celebrate this year’s Earthshot Prize finalists,” Prince William further said.

Prince William will attend the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony on Tuesday.

He last visited Singapore with his wife Kate Middleton in 2012.

