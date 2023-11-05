 
Sunday, November 05, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Amber Heard learns local language in foreign country

Amber Heard seemingly is thriving in Spain as she makes friends via Spanish

In Spain, Amber Heard seemingly lives a quiet, chirpy with her daughter as the duo has learned Spanish to help blend into the new society smoothly.

Following the pair's Madrid relocation after Majorca, an insider spilled to OK! Magazine, "Since moving to the city, she's hired a tutor to help them improve their Spanish, and they're now able to converse with friends."

Explaining why the Southern European country was suitable to the embattled star, the source shared, "As for her reasoning behind the overseas move, the source shared that Amber realized that "most people she met in Spain either didn't know about her past or didn't care."

Meanwhile, Amber and her daughter Oonagh Paige, 2, reportedly did not take much time to adjust to Spanish society.

"She and her little girl fit in well with their new neighbors," the tipster tattled.

Given the year-old has made new friendships in the country, the bird chirped, "With Amber's ugly past behind her, she and Oonagh can make a fresh start," adding, "She thinks it's the best decision for them both."

