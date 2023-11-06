Jenna Ortega gets candid about why she ‘can’t watch’ her work

File Footage Jenna Ortega makes shocking revelations about her work

The Wednesday actress Jenna Ortega gets candid about her struggles with accepting and looking back at her own work.

In her post-birthday interview with Harpers Bazaar, Jenna Ortega admitted that she would never watch her movies and series because she does not like her performances.

According to the report, Jenna does not go easy on herself whenever she watches any of her work. Apparently she fixates on her mistakes, and feels remorse about what she could have done better.

"I can’t watch my work, as I know I won’t be able to push forward and continue to grow as an actor if I cling on to certain things," shared Jenna with the interviewer.

The Scream actress also touched on the fact that she is not alone in being her own worst critic.

She explained, "A lot of people in my profession can probably relate to this: when you do a take you don’t like, you go to bed kicking yourself. But ultimately, all I can do is be vulnerable and honest when the camera’s on, and then I have to move on and let it go.”

Continuing with the interview, the 21-year-old star also made a shocking confession.

“It’s really hard for me to not feel in control," she confessed.