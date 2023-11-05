Jacob Elordi reveals key to sounding like Elvis Presley in 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi recently revealed how he turned to “method acting” and used a trick to sound like Elvis for biopic 'Priscilla'

Jacob Elordi recently revealed how he turned to “method acting” and used a trick to sound like Elvis for the biopic Priscilla.

While the Sofia Coppola film is centered on the early life of Priscilla Presley and her marriage to Elvis, it will also focus on the life of the King of Rock n Roll, his musical influences, and his road to stardom.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly with Sofia and Priscilla actress Cailee Spaeny, Jacob shared that he stuffed his face with bacon to play Elvis.

“You ate a lot of bacon,'” the filmmaker said to the Australian actor, adding that Priscilla told them that Elvis also really liked burnt bacon.

Jacob added, “I averaged, like, a pound of bacon a day. It's not that noticeable because I'm quite long, but I was the biggest I've ever been.”

The Euphoria actor shared that he approached method acting, which makes actors use their physical, mental and emotional intelligence to transform into the character they’re playing.

Moreover, Sofia shared that during one of the screenings, Priscilla herself also approved Jacob's technique to become Elvis and said "his voice sounded exactly" like her late husband’s.